The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has called on the international community not to recognize the legitimacy of the president of the terrorist country of the russian federation vladimir putin after the end of his current presidential term in March 2024.

The unanimously approved Assembly resolution states that putin has been in power as president or prime minister since 2000. At the same time, amendments made in July 2020 to the Constitution of the russian federation allow him to remain in power until 2036. This raises concerns about the lack of checks and balances. Combined with increasing repression of internal opponents and russia's actions in Ukraine, this emphasizes the price of uncontrolled presidential power, PACE notes.

"The overwhelming power of the President resulting from the extremely long term in office combined with the lack of any checks and balances such as a strong parliament, an independent judiciary, free media and a vibrant civil society has turned the Russian Federation into a de facto dictatorship," the parliamentarians said.

The Assembly called the russian aggression against Ukraine and its consequences evidence that dictatorships “constitute a threat to the international peace and security and to the territorial integrity and political independence of their neighbours”. In this regard, the restoration of democracy in russia is in the interests of both the russian people, but also Europe and the whole world, the resolution emphasizes.

The Assembly also reaffirmed its support for the idea of creating a special international criminal tribunal "to hold to account the Russian leadership, including Vladimir Putin" for the annexation of Crimea, the war in the Donbas, the crash of the MH17 flight and the invasion of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted a resolution that recognized the aggressor state of russia as a dictatorship, and russian president vladimir putin as a dictator.