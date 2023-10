The National Aviation University will appeal the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers on its reorganization. This is stated in the NAU message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, during a meeting of the Government, a decision was made to reorganize and liquidate the National Aviation University. This decision contradicts the current legislation, grossly violates the principles of autonomy of the Law of Ukraine guaranteed by the Laws of Ukraine, and is also irreparable damage to the aviation industry of the state and the image of Ukraine. The NAU will appeal this decision of the Cabinet of Ministers in the court," said the statement.

NAU calls on the educational and aviation community to unite and not allow the destruction of the leading institution of higher education in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to reorganize the NAU into two higher education institutions: the Kyiv Aviation Institute and the Ukrainian State Flying Academy in Kropyvnytskyi.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov explained this decision in particular by the fact that the NAU did not show effectiveness in the development of air piloting and the development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).