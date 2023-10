Cabinet decides to reorganize NAU, because it did not show effectiveness in UAV development - Fedorov

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to reorganize the National Aviation University, because it did not show effectiveness in the development of air piloting and the development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Fedorov said that the government decided to reorganize the NAU into two higher education institutions: the Kyiv Aviation Institute and the Ukrainian State Flying Academy in Kropyvnytskyi.

He called this decision important for the development of Ukrainian air piloting, drone production, the development of defense-tech and national security of Ukraine.

"During the war, everyone should work to increase the state's defense capability. The NAU was to become a center for the development of air piloting and the development of UAVs. But the university has not shown effectiveness. The state has not seen a single drone developed by university specialists since the beginning of a full-scale war," he explained the government's decision.

Fedorov added that the constant complaints of students about the leadership and scandals with the illegal alienation of the university's lands for construction negatively influenced the educational process and frankly demotivated young people.

According to him, the Ministry of Education and Science many times received letters from the staff of the Flight Academy of the National Aviation University in Kropyvnytskyi with a request to separate their institution from the NAU.

Fedorov noted that the Flight Academy has workshops for the production of drones that can work on the defense capability of Ukraine, but under the leadership of another higher education institution, their capabilities are limited.

"Now educational institutions will have new leaders and will become centers where they will create victory technologies. They will be proactive, innovative and ready to respond quickly to the requests of the society and the state," he said.

Fedorov added that students and teachers continue to work and study, reorganization will not change the working conditions or the level of salaries of teachers, and students will continue to acquire knowledge at the Kyiv Aviation Institute and the Ukrainian State Flying Academy.

He said that the Kyiv Aviation Institute will have a supervisory board with expanded powers. The board will monitor the spending of the institution's funds, the education system, the appointment of rectors and deans during the transformation of the university. Representatives of business, government agencies of all levels, local self-government and graduates of the NAU will join the board.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, about 25,000 students study at the National Aviation University.

In January 2021, the Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Party of Regions Maksym Lutskyi won the election of the rector of the NAU.