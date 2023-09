South Korea has confirmation of russia's use of North Korean weapons in war against Ukraine

South Korea has known for a long time that the aggressor state, the russian federation, used weapons provided by North Korea in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by CNN with reference to the Office of the South Korean President.

"We confirmed a long time ago that the types of weapons provided by North Korea were used by russia on the battlefield in Ukraine," said an official from the Presidential Office in Seoul, answering a question about whether Pyongyang supplied weapons to Moscow.

The official noted that it is difficult to talk about this, because it is an intelligence matter.

The official also said the South Korean government is discussing individual and multilateral measures it can take with its main allies, including USA and Japan, as it monitors growing ties between Moscow and Pyongyang.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, North Korea has been supplying the aggressor state with 122 mm and 152 mm projectiles, as well as missiles for the Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, for a month and a half, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said.

It will be recalled that the armored train of the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, crossed the border with the russian federation and was moving north, the Kyodo agency reported on September 12.

It was previously reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un plans to visit the aggressor state of russia this month to meet with russian dictator vladimir putin and discuss the possibility of supplying russia with additional weapons for the war against Ukraine.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, noted that during the meeting with the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, russian dictator vladimir putin "will ask", in particular, for the supply of weapons.