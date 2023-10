The number of wounded in the morning russian missile strike on Pokrovsk, Donetsk Region, made 24, one person was killed.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

So, on October 13, at 08:30 a.m., the invaders fired on the center of Pokrovsk.

As of 5 p.m., it was reported that a man was killed as a result of the hit, another 23 people suffered injuries of varying severity.

It was indicated that emergency medical care was provided to victims with concussions, bruises, fractures and shrapnel wounds.

(Updated as of 8 p.m.)

"One killed and twenty-four injured - prosecutors continue to record the consequences of a missile strike on the center of Pokrovsk," the report said.

Recall that on the morning of Friday, October 13, the russian occupation army fired at the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Region. According to preliminary information from the Ministry of Interior Affairs, russia attacked the city with two missiles from the Iskander-M missile system.

One of the missiles fired by the russians at Pokrovsk, Donetsk Region, hit the building of the city office of social protection, where at that time there were more than 50 people.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs published a video from the body camera of a police officer who arrived at the scene of a russian missile strike in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Region.