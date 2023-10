Attack on Pokrovsk. Missile hit social protection office, where there were more than 50 people

Today, October 13, one of the missiles fired by the russians at Pokrovsk, Donetsk Region, hit the building of the city office of social protection, where at that time there were more than 50 people.

Acting head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Ihor Moroz announced this on Telegram.

"Today in Pokrovsk, the russians attacked social infrastructure facilities. In particular, one of the missiles hit the building of the city office of social protection of the population in the middle of the working day," the report said.

It is indicated that there were more than 50 employees and visitors in the building.

As a result of the attack, 13 people were injured, another person died in the hospital from injuries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian terrorist troops launched two missile attacks on the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Region in the morning. According to preliminary information from the Ministry of Interior Affairs, russia attacked the city with two missiles from the Iskander-M missile system.

In addition, today the russian occupiers attacked rescuers in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Region, who were extinguishing the fire from previous shelling.