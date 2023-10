Situation outside Avdiyivka gets tensed. ISW experts explain why russians stepped up their attacks

The intensification of russian attacks near Avdiyivka in the Donetsk Region and even some successes at the tactical level is unlikely to lead to broader operational and strategic advantages for the russian army.

This follows from a statement by the ISW report.

According to military experts, geolocation footage shows that russian forces are concentrated southwest of Avdiyivka. According to the latest data, the russian forces have not completed the operational encirclement of the settlement and probably will hardly be able to do so. According to experts, Avdiyivka is also known as a well-fortified and protected Ukrainian stronghold, which is likely to make it difficult for russian troops to approach the settlement or capture it completely.

In addition, russian troops already control sections of the most crucial highway Donetsk-Kostiantynivka-Kramatorsk-Sloviyansk and other routes passing near Avdiyivka, so the hypothetical capture of Avdiyivka will not open new avenues of advance for the occupiers in the Donetsk Region.

According to ISW analysts, russian troops are probably planning to attack the area of Avdiyivka in order to bind Ukrainian forces and prevent their redeployment to other areas of the front.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of Tuesday, October 10, russian troops began massive artillery shelling of Avdiyivka.

As the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) later announced, russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops in the area of nine settlements on the Avdiyivka axis.

The spokesperson for the General Staff, Andrii Kovaliov, said that the russian troops in the area of Avdiyivka are trying to find a weak point in defense of the AFU.

Meanwhile, the offensive of the russian occupation army on the front line in the Avdiyivka District of the Donetsk Region, which began on October 10, became the largest since the beginning of the russian invasion in 2022.