The member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, the head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, has warned that Ukraine would be forced to sequester the state budget or print hryvnia in the absence of external financing during the war.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"… the situation on the financial front is excessive. In case we do not find funds in foreign markets... Markets - this is relatively speaking, this is not about placing our Eurobonds, unfortunately, but financing our partners. If we don't find money from them, then we don't have many solutions and they are all very bad. This is sequestration, that is, we will be forced to reduce everything possible, and the second is the issue, which is also a tax on the poor, in our case on everyone, because our population does not get rich in the war. We have bad and very bad scenarios in case these amounts are not supported by our partners," said the MP.

According to him, to date, only a third of the Western aid included in the state budget-2024 is relatively guaranteed.

Hetmantsev stressed that the main risk of the budget is financing the deficit, the amount of which is not guaranteed and depends on Ukraine's partners, which depend on domestic political situations.

"Unfortunately, this situation in the context of the Ukrainian issue may worsen, given the election requests of our partners from the EU and the United States. It may get worse due to the "war fatigue" that we feel from the voters in our partners. It can also negatively affect the financing of Ukraine and may be perhaps the greatest mistake of the civilized world if this fatigue prevails," he concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the draft state budget-2024, which the Rada adopted for consideration, provides for revenues at the level of UAH 1.746 trillion, expenditures of UAH 3.308 trillion and a deficit of UAH 1.531 trillion.