In the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol, a powerful explosion rang out on one of the russian ships.

This was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel.

"A ship exploded just at the Sevastopol raid... Residents of the city center felt the loud explosion, and car alarms went off," the report says.

Later, information appeared that one of the small missile ships of Project 21631 Buyan-M - a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles - exploded.

Photos and videos were also released, showing heavy smoke and the flight of a helicopter in the area of the explosion.

According to the Black Sea Fleet, loud explosions are the result of air defense training. Also, training on search and rescue provision in the waters of the Black Sea is allegedly being conducted.

As earlier reported, the Black Sea Fleet of russia transferred part of its ships from Sevastopol in the occupied Crimea to the port of Novorossiysk. According to OSINT analysts, the russians have transferred more than ten ships.

Meanwhile, the ship of the fleet of the russian aggressor country, Pavel Derzhavin, was damaged in the Black Sea near the occupied Sevastopol. This was officially confirmed by the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk.