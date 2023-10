Russian occupiers are using phosphorus in battles in the Avdiyivka area of the Donetsk Region. Andrii Yermak, the head of the President's Office, wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

"Avdiyivka. Our land, a Ukrainian city. The russians have thrown a lot of effort into this direction. They are using phosphorus, they want to pelt everything around with their flesh," he wrote.

Yermak also emphasized that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "are currently holding positions in difficult battles."

He called to remember that "the war continues, and the enemy's goal remains the same - to kill us all."

"Russians do not value their people - they bet on quantity. Our strength is in quality and unity. And in the cold calculation of our needs in order to destroy the russians. We continue to fight for the future of the nation every day. All together," added the head of the President's Office.

It will be recalled that the offensive of the occupiers in the Avdiyivka area, which began on October 10, became the largest since the beginning of the russian invasion in 2022.

In addition, Podoliak stated that the russian federation began active operations in the Avdiyivka axis in order to divert the attention of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and prevent them from advancing in the Southern or Zaporizhzhia axes.