Ukrenergo will receive EUR 76 million grant from KfW to strengthen protection of energy facilities

The Ukrenergo national energy company will receive a EUR 76 million grant from the Credit Institution for Reconstruction (KfW, Germany) to strengthen the protection of energy facilities and increase the reliability of power supply to consumers.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the funds will be used to finance the construction of engineering protection of substations, the installation of new high-voltage equipment, including autotransformers, and the modernization of the network on the border with Europe.

In total, Ukrenergo attracted more than EUR 220 million of credit and grant funds from KfW for the restoration and reconstruction of substations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine's energy facilities will have three levels of protection in the form of engineering fortifications in case of russian missile and drone attacks.