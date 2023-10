The defense forces of Ukraine continue offensive operations in the Melitopol direction, have partial success west of Verbove (Polohivskyi District, Zaporizhzhia Region). The commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group Oleksandr Tarnavskyi announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The defense forces of Ukraine continue offensive operations in the Melitopol direction. We have partial success west of Verbove," he said.

Tarnavskyi noted that during the past day the enemy launched 8 air strikes, conducted 18 combat clashes, and carried out 455 artillery fires.

He said that units of missile forces and artillery from the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group completed 795 fire missions during the day. The total losses of the enemy amounted to 147 people. 6 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed, in particular, 2 tanks, 3 armored fighting vehicles (AFVs) and one artillery system. 3 enemy ammunition depots were also blown up

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tarnavskyi said that Ukrainian soldiers broke through the defense of russians in Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine last day, October 8, repelled 37 enemy attacks, Ukrainian aviation launched 3 strikes on the areas of ​ ​ concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment.