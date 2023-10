3 more vessels arrive at ports of Great Odesa for loading

On October 12, the vessels Peter S, Xin Shun and Bull arrived at the ports of Great Odesa for loading.

Andrii Klymenko, head of the Institute of Black Sea Strategic Studies, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, since September 16, 2023, 23 ships with a total deadweight of 898,292 tons have arrived at the ports of Great Odesa through the Ukrainian grain corridor.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, the bulk carrier Resilient Africa arrived at the Turkish Bosphorus Strait.

This is the first ship with grain from Ukraine that passed through the Black Sea through the temporary corridor.

On July 17, russia announced the withdrawal of shipping safety guarantees in the Black Sea to ensure the "grain corridor".