No missile strikes on Ukraine for 3 weeks in a row – British intelligence on reason

The russian army has not fired missiles at Ukraine for three weeks because it is stockpiling them for strikes against critical infrastructure of Ukraine with the onset of cold weather.

The British Ministry of Defense reported this on Twitter.

As noted in the summary of British intelligence, long-range aircraft of the russian Air Force did not attack Ukraine for 21 days since September 21.

According to British intelligence, such breaks are not unusual: the last such break in strikes took place between March 9 and April 28, 2023, that is, for 51 days. In this case, likely, russia has almost exhausted its stockpile of live AS-23 missile munitions after the winter campaign against critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

"This time, it is quite likely that the russian long-range aviation is keeping the existing stockpile of AS-23 missiles, and also using this pause to increase the usable stockpile in anticipation of further heavy strikes on Ukraine in the winter," the report said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine's energy facilities will have three levels of protection in the form of engineering fortifications in case of russian attacks by missiles and drones.