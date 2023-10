Ukrainian scouts going to organize blackout in Moscow this winter - Budanov

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, does not rule out temporary blackouts in Moscow this winter.

He said this in an interview with the Ukrainian Pravda online publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Temporary (blackouts), perhaps (should be expected, - ed.)," Budanov said.

According to him, it is a completely logical phenomenon when someone makes "bad moves, sooner or later it will come back to you."

Budanov also noted that the main problem of enemy missile attacks for Ukraine is the insufficient number of air defense systems.

"Air defense is the most important problem. Because everything they shoot with flies in one way or another. So we need much more air defense than we currently have," said the head of the Defense Intelligence.

He added that the enemy has enough forces and means for new missile strikes on Ukraine.

Russia has also restored a certain stock of missiles, although it is not very significant, but it is sufficient to create very real problems not only for Ukrainian energy, but also for the oil and gas sector, industrial enterprises, and military facilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has already prepared an action plan in case of long-term power outages, based on last year's experience.

While the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of the russian federation tells how it "destroyed 11 Ukrainian drones" in the Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian News Agency’s sources in the SSU confirm a successful attack on an electrical substation.