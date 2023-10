The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov told how the war of Hamas against Israel will affect military aid to Ukraine. Budanov said this in an interview with Ukrainian Pravda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, he believes that if the conflict drags on, there will be certain problems with the supply of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

"My subjective opinion: if the conflict will be limited in time, up to a few weeks, then in principle there is nothing to worry about. But if the situation drags on, it is quite clear that there will be certain problems with the fact that it will be necessary to supply weapons and ammunition not only to Ukraine," he said.

