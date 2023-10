The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, cited facts that point to the russian trace in the war of Hamas against Israel. Budanov said this in an interview with Ukrainian Pravda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Budanov noted that a number of facts indicate the russian trace in Hamas' war against Israel, in particular:

transfer of small arms to terrorists by the special services of the russian federation;

transfer of the russian spacecraft to Israel's geostationary orbit for reconnaissance;

appearance of Kremlin propaganda radio broadcasting in Lebanon;

using kamikaze drone tactics during the attack.

Budanov noted that the Defense Intelligence clearly knows that captured weapons from Ukraine were transferred by the russians to the Hamas group, mostly infantry weapons. There is information that something went to Hezbollah.

The head of the Defense Intelligence also pointed to an unnatural tactic for the Middle East, when Hamas terrorists used FPV drones against armored vehicles during an attack on Israel.

"This is the know-how of our war after all. No one other than people who went through our theater of war could do such a thing. Since we were not there, it means that it was the russians," he said.

Budanov also said that a little more than a week before the start of these actions, the russian station Sputnik began to officially speak in Arabic on the territory of Lebanon, this is broadcasting in an absolutely propagandistic style with clear russian narratives.

He also noted that on September 24, the russian spacecraft, which is capable of conducting radio electronic reconnaissance and interception of satellite signals, was moved to Israel's geostationary orbit.

Budanov reminded that in the period from September 22 to 24 there was an official visit of the russian military delegation to Iran. The Defense Intelligence knows that there were several requests from the Iranian side, one of them related to the expansion of intelligence information capabilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Defense Intelligence announced that the russians had handed over Western weapons captured in Ukraine to Hamas in order to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine.