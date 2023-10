Invaders lose almost thousand killed, more than hundred tanks, AFVs and artillery systems per day - General S

The losses of russia in the war in Ukraine on the morning of Thursday, October 12, amount to 990 of the invaders, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 284,890 in the military. Besides, the Armed Forces destroyed 118 units of tanks, AFVs and artillery systems.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 10/12/23 were approximately:

personnel ‒ about 284,890 (+ 990) people eliminated,

tanks ‒ 4,905 (+ 42) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 9,264 (+ 44) units,

artillery systems - 6,763 (+ 32) units,

MLRS - 811 (+ 2) units,

air defense equipment - 545 units,

aircraft - 316 units,

helicopters - 316 units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 5,247 (+ 21),

cruise missiles - 1531 (+ 1) units,

ships/boats - 20 units,

submarines - 1 unit,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 9,170 (+ 25) units,

special equipment - 966 (+ 1).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration Vitalii Barabash said that the offensive of the russian occupation army on the front line in the area of Avdiivka, Donetsk Region, which began on October 10, has become the largest since the beginning of russia's invasion in 2022.