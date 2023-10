The death of another Ukrainian in Israel as a result of an attack by Hamas militants was confirmed. Thus, the number of killed Ukrainian citizens rose to three. Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, wrote about this on Facebook.

"Information about the death of another Ukrainian is confirmed. Thus, currently the total known number of victims among citizens of Ukraine is three people. Nine more of our citizens were injured. Their condition, as well as hospitalization sites, are being clarified. Six other Ukrainians are missing. Diplomats are engaged in their search in cooperation with Israeli law enforcement officers," Nikolenko said.

In total, the operational headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has already processed more than 1,000 appeals from Ukrainians in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Currently, about 700 Ukrainians cannot leave Israel due to canceled flights. The Foreign Ministry, the Office of the President, the Embassy in Israel are working 24/7 to organize the return of our compatriots. Details will be additionally communicated to citizens who have already applied to the Ukrainian Embassy.

Besides, 170 Ukrainians announced their desire to evacuate from the Gaza Strip. The operational headquarters of the Foreign Ministry, Ukrainian embassies in the region, and other involved departments of Ukraine are working out possible ways to leave. At the same time, the situation is complicated by hostilities.

Nikolenko also said that the boy who was rescued in Sderot is recovering from a successful surgery. He is under the care of the embassy, and is provided with all the necessary medical and psychological support.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at least 54 foreigners were killed in Israel due to an attack by Hamas militants.

Earlier it was reported that 14,000 Ukrainians are on the consular account of the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel, but the actual number of Ukrainians may be much higher.