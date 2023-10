Officials again obliged to declare property from today, NACP begins verification of declarations

Since October 12, the declaration for officials and NACP functions for verification of declarations have been restored in Ukraine.

Deputy Chairman of the NACP Artem Sytnyk announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On October 12, Law No. 3384-ІХ came into force, which restored the declaration and functions of the NACP.

"It is very important to fix the date of entry into force of the law, because it is from it that all the terms related to the resumption of declaration are deducted," said Sytnyk.

According to him, annual declarations for 2021-2022 must be submitted by January 31, 2024, and for 2023 - already within the usual period for all declarants - until March 31, 2024 inclusive.

He added that more than 742,000 declarations have already been voluntarily submitted.

These declarants have the opportunity to correct these declarations (filed from February 24, 2022 to October 11, 2023 inclusive).

To do this, it is necessary within 14 days, that is, no later than October 25, to contact the NACP with a letter in any form, in which you need to indicate what declaration/declarations need to be corrected and specify the date of their submission.

Further, the declarant will receive a corresponding message in his personal electronic account of the Register and will be able to submit a corrected declaration within 30 days, but only once.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy signed a law on the restoration of e-declaration.

On September 20, the Verkhovna Rada adopted Bill No. 9534 on the restoration of e-declaration and provided access to the register of declarations with the proposals of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.