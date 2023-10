The number of people killed as a result of a missile attack by the occupiers on the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv Region has increased to 59, the police have identified all the killed. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Police forensics identified all those killed as a result of a missile attack on a cafe in the Kharkiv Region. 59 people were killed by the russians by a direct hit of Iskander missile on the village of Hroza. All the victims are local residents. Pensioners, doctors, farmers, teachers, entrepreneurs. All are civilians. Whole families were killed in several generations," he said.

Klymenko said that 19 people were identified with the help of mobile DNA laboratories. For 6 days, police criminologists collected samples from relatives around the clock, created profiles and searched for matching fragments.

One of the killed, a 60-year-old man, was identified by forensic experts by 20 body parts.

Two more people were identified using personal items recovered from the homes of the victims, as they had no direct relatives to compare DNA profiles with.

"It was important for us to establish the name of each killed person, preserve their memory and record all the victims of the russian strike. We remember. We will not forgive," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has established the identities of two traitors who corrected the russian missile attack on a cafe in the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv Region on October 5, as a result of which more than 50 people were killed.

In the cafe in the village of Hroza, which was hit by the russians, a memorial service was held after the reburial of a Ukrainian serviceman: his widow and military son were also killed.