Rocket attack on cafe in Hroza, Kharkiv Region, carried out by village's former local residents – SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has established the identities of two traitors who corrected the russian missile attack on a cafe in the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv Region on October 5, as a result of which more than 50 people were killed.

This follows from a statement by the SSU posted on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

They turned out to be two local residents - 30-year-old Volodymyr Mamon and his younger brother, 23-year-old Dmytro Mamon, who, during the occupation of the region, went over to the side of the occupiers.

For this, the defendants received "positions" in the ranks of the occupying "Department of Internal Affairs of the Military-Civil Administration of the Kharkiv Region."

One of them was appointed by the occupiers as the "driver of the convoy group," and the other as the "inspector of the road patrol service."

However, on the eve of the liberation of the region, both traitors and their families fled to the russian federation, where they continued to work for the aggressor country.

On the instructions of the russian occupiers, they remotely began to form their own network of informants in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Under the guise of friendly conversations and correspondence in the messenger, the traitors asked people for information about the deployment of the Defense Forces and mass events in the region.

From the beginning of October this year, both involved parties began to collect information about the planned reburial of the fallen Ukrainian defender in the village of Hroza.

At the same time, they understood that as a result of an enemy attack, civilians - their acquaintances from the village of Hroza, including those who provided them with information - would surely die.

Having learned the exact address and time of the peaceful event, Volodymyr Mamon gave this information to the russian occupiers.

The enemy used the received information to carry out a targeted attack on a Ukrainian village using the Iskander M operational-tactical missile complex.

As a result of the air attack of the russian federation, 53 civilians were killed, including a minor child.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service charged both defendants with suspicions under Section 2 of Article 28 and Section 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In addition, the criminal actions of Volodymyr Mamon are additionally qualified under Section 5 of Article 27, Section 2 of Article 28, and Section 2 of Article 438.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a memorial service was held in the cafe in the village of Hroza, which was hit by the russians, after the reburial of a Ukrainian serviceman: his widow and military son were also killed.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, noted that the russian rocket attack on a shop cafe in the village of Hroza could have been carried out by one of the local residents.