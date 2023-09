Servicemen of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed the control point of the attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) of the russian occupiers in the direction of Bakhmut.

The SOF of the AFU published a video of the point's destruction on its official Telegram channel.

SOF operators used a drone to conduct surveillance of the positions of the russian invaders in the Bakhmut area.

In one of the settlements controlled by the enemy, the Ukrainian military discovered the control point of the enemy UAVs Lancet and ZALA.

It is noted that the russians carried out adjustments and general coordination of the actions of attack UAVs at the point.

The SOF fighters gave the coordinates to the gunners, who destroyed the drone control post with an aimed shot.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 7, fighters of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the AFU showed how the Polish Krab self-propelled gun destroyed a russian tank in the Bakhmut area.

It will be recalled that earlier, near Bakhmut, the Ukrainian military, with the help of kamikaze drones, during a six-hour "hunt," destroyed five units of the occupiers' equipment.