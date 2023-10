EV sales up 2.7 times to 4,300 in September - Ukravtoprom

In September 2023, sales of electric vehicles increased 2.7 times month over month to 4 298.

This follows from a statement by the Ukravtoprom association, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Compared to August, the sales of electric cars increased by 12%.

In September, the sales of passenger electric cars amounted to 4,215 units (769 new cars inclusive), commercial electric cars - 83 units (six new cars inclusive).

In September, the most popular new electric cars were the Volkswagen ID.4 – 350 units, the Volkswagen ID.6 – 66 units, the Toyota BZ4X – 51 units, the Honda e – 49 units, and the BYD Yuan Plus – 19 units.

The most popular pre-owned electric cars registered in Ukraine for the first time in September were the Nissan Leaf - 590 units, the Volkswagen e-Golf - 433 units, the Tesla Model 3 - 405 units, the Tesla Model Y - 247 units, and the Renault Zoe - 194 units.

Since the beginning of the year, almost 24,200 electric cars have been registered for the first time in Ukraine, up 2.7 times year over year.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2022, the sales of electric cars increased one and a half times year over year to 13,600.