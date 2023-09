Sales of electric cars up 2.6 times to 3,800 units in August

In August, the sales of electric cars increased 2.6 times year over year to 3,841 units.

This follows from a statement by the Ukravtoprom association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Compared to July, the sales of electric cars increased by 11%.

In August, the sales of passenger electric cars amounted to 3,764 units (684 new cars inclusive), commercial electric cars - 77 units (three new cars inclusive).

In August, the most popular new electric cars were the Volkswagen ID.4 – 275 units, the Volkswagen ID.6 – 58 units, the Audi Q8 e-tron – 40 units, the Toyota BZ4X – 39 units, and the Honda e – 34 units.

The most popular pre-owned electric cars registered in Ukraine for the first time in August were the Nissan Leaf - 505 units, the Volkswagen e-Golf - 422 units, the Tesla Model 3 - 361 units, the Tesla Model Y - 218 units, and the Renault Zoe - 183 units.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 19,900 electric cars have been registered for the first time in Ukraine, up 2.7 times year over year.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2022, the sales of electric cars increased one and a half times year over year to 13,600.