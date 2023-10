The examination helped to identify the bodies of two women who were in a cafe in the village of Hroza when a russian missile hit it.

Therefore, the total number of killed has increased to 55.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the spokesman of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Dmytro Chubenko.

"As of now, the number of people killed in the village of Hroza due to a russian missile strike has increased to 55 people. Two more women were identified among the killed during the day, before they were considered missing," Chubenko said.

Three people are now considered missing. The identification of the remains, which were found at the scene of the tragedy, is ongoing.

Therefore, the number of killed may still increase.

"Criminalists and forensic medical experts carry out very painstaking work to identify the killed. For example, the body of one of the men who was at the epicenter of the explosion was torn into at least 19 parts," Chubenko explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has established the identities of two traitors who corrected the russian missile attack on a cafe in the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv Region on October 5, as a result of which more than 50 people were killed.