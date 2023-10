Invaders shell 16 settlements of Donetsk Region over day

During the past day, October 10, the military of the aggressor country of russia shelled 16 settlements of the Donetsk Region. This is stated in the message of the Police of the Donetsk Region.

The russian army fired on the cities of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Lyman, the villages of Zhelanne, Kurdiumivka, Nelipivka, Ocheretyne, Druzhba, Katerynivka, Lastochkyne, Netailove, Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka Persha, Pervomaiske, Predtechyne.

The enemy used aviation, UAVs, MLRS Uragan, Grad, artillery, tanks.

19 civilian objects were damaged: 11 residential buildings, a railway station, a boiler house, outbuildings, power lines, and vehicles.

As a result of artillery fire in Krasnohorivka, a person was killed.

In the village of Katerynivka, russians wounded a 16-year-old child. Another civilian was injured in Nelipivka.

From the Uragan MLRS and artillery, the invaders fired on Ocheretyne, destroyed 2 private houses, infrastructure.

Russian troops covered the village of Zhelanne with the Uragan MLRS, damaged 6 private dwellings.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the past day, 108 combat clashes took place at the front, russian troops intensified in the Avdiivka direction.