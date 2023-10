Over the past 24 hours, 108 combat clashes took place at the front, and russian troops intensified in the Avdiyivka axis. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning briefing on October 11.

In total, the enemy launched two missile strikes and 76 air strikes, carried out 83 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and populated areas.

In the zone of responsibility of the operational and strategic troops group (OSTG) North in the Volyn and Polissia axes, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Oblast of the russian federation.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSTG in the Kupyansk axis, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 30 enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Ivanivka settlements of the Kharkiv Region. On the Lyman axis - they continue to hold back the offensive of the occupiers in the Makiyivka and Dibrova districts of the Luhansk Region.

In the Bakhmut axis, the Defense Forces repelled russian attacks in the Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka districts of the Donetsk Region. At the same time, Ukrainian defenders continue their assault south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, and were successful in the areas east of Klishchiyivka and east of Andriyivka.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria OSTG in the Avdiyivka axis, the enemy with forces of up to three battalions, with the support of tanks and armored vehicles, intensified offensive actions in the Avdiyivka, Tonenke, Keramik and Pervomayske areas of the Donetsk Region. The AFU repulsed all attacks and prevented the loss of frontiers and positions.

In the Maryinka axis, during the past day, the Ukrainian army successfully repelled more than ten enemy attacks in the Maryinka and Krasnohorivka districts of the Donetsk Region.

In the Shakhtarsk axis, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensives near Zolota Nyva and Volodyne, Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia axis, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are restraining the russians in the areas of Inzhenerne and Verbove settlements of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol axis, have improved the tactical position in the area west of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region. Our soldiers are inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy," the General Staff emphasized.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSTG in the Kherson axis, Ukrainian troops are conducting a counter-battery fight, destroying supply depots and successfully striking the enemy's rear.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the commander of the Tavria OSTG, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, reported that fighting is ongoing in the Tavria axis. The russian occupiers increased their activity.

The day before, in the Avdiyivka axis, the defenders repelled russian attacks, there were no losses of lines or positions.