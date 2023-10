As of October 1, more than 99% of housing and utility facilities are ready for the 2023/2024 heating season.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have completed preparations for the 2023/2024 heating season. As of October 1, more than 99% of housing and utility services facilities are ready. There are no cities and communities in controlled territories where it will be impossible to supply heat. In the coming weeks, heat will appear in all Ukrainian houses, but due to weather conditions in some communities, social facilities are already starting to be connected to heating," said Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure.

According to him, during the preparation, the necessary reserves of equipment and materials were created, communities that submitted requests for the restoration of critical infrastructure were financed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, heat tariffs for the population will remain unchanged in the new heating season.