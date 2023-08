Heat tariffs for the population will remain unchanged in the new heating season - Shmyhal

Heat tariffs for the population will remain unchanged in the new heating season. This is stated in the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the notification, on August 22, the government extended the mechanism of imposing social obligations on the natural gas market until mid-April 2024.

"We will ensure the unchanged tariffs for heat for the population in the new heating season. Naftogaz will continue to sell gas to heat suppliers for the population at a fixed price of UAH 7,400 per thousand cubic meters," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

As the Prime Minister emphasized, this decision is part of comprehensive measures to prepare for winter.

"We are working to ensure that the homes of every Ukrainian have light and heat, and that our critical infrastructure receives reliable protection from russian missiles and drones," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 22, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the obligation of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company to supply gas to thermal utility enterprises at a price of UAH 7,420 per thousand cubic meters within the framework of the provision on the imposition of special obligations (PSO) until April 15, 2024.

In July 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers, as part of the PSO, extended the obligation of Naftogaz Trading Gas Supply Company LLC to supply gas to thermal utility enterprises for heating and hot water supply at a price of UAH 7,420 per thousand cubic meters until April 2023.