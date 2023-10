Zelenskyy asked to move Embassy of Ukraine in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked to initiate the transfer of the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The corresponding petition is registered on the president's website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We ask you to initiate the transfer of the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel to Jerusalem - the capital of this state, in accordance with the powers of the President of Ukraine, defined by Article 106 of the Constitution of Ukraine," the petition reads.

The authors of the petition noted that Ukraine, as the legal successor of the Ukrainian SSR in the UN, was one of the countries that stood next to the cradle of the modern state of Israel.

Starting with resolution 181 in 1947 (on the creation of a Jewish state) and ending with the vote in 1949 for the acceptance of the newly created state of Israel as a member of the UN, Ukraine consistently voted "For" in the Security Council.

These votes at the UN became a de facto recognition of the direct historical connection between the territory of the then so-called Palestine and the Jewish people.

"This, in turn, cannot ignore the issue of Jerusalem as the historical and spiritual center of the Jewish people, which is the official capital of the modern state of Israel. Accordingly, a number of countries already have their Embassies on the territory of Jerusalem. For example, the US Embassy, our main a partner in the war with russia. The transfer of the Ukrainian Embassy to Jerusalem will be a bold and at the same time logical and honest geopolitical decision. After all, Ukraine, being at the center of world geopolitics, will convince everyone that we are capable of honest and bold steps. This step will certainly open a new page in the relations between Ukraine and the State of Israel," the text of the petition reads.

According to the authors, moving the Embassy of Ukraine to Jerusalem will mean:

1) Ukraine's final exit from the Soviet past and its hostile policy towards Israel.

2) It will confirm that we share the same values as our main ally the USA, which is also the main ally of Israel.

3) It will allow more effective resolution and coordination of various issues of interstate relations with Israel. After all, the Knesset, ministries and the office of the Prime Minister of Israel are located in Jerusalem.

4) It will allow raising cooperation with Israel to a new level, in particular in the military sphere.

5) It will draw attention to Ukraine from the so-called American Jewish lobby and the Zionist Christian lobby, which are a powerful driving force in US politics.

6) It will completely destroy the false theses of russian propaganda, which accuses Ukrainian nationalism of xenophobia and anti-Semitism.

So far, the petition has been supported by 582 people out of the 25,000 required for its consideration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 8, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel had entered into a long war.

On October 8, the USA prepared a package of military aid to Israel, whose authorities asked Washington for help.