Court cancels arrest of apartment in Kyiv and house near Kyiv of Energy Commission ex-chair Vovk

The High Anti-Corruption Court has canceled the arrest imposed on an apartment in Kyiv and a house near Kyiv, which belong to the former chairman of the National Commission for State Regulation in the Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) Dmytro Vovk in the Rotterdam+ case.

This is stated in the court ruling, Ukrainian News reports.

The court overturned the seizure of the property of the former chairman of the Energy Commission.

The court also canceled the seizure of the property of two more accused in the case.

We are talking about the already mentioned apartment in Kyiv and a house in the Kyiv Region, owned by Dmytro Volk, two apartments in Kyiv and Donetsk, owned by the former deputy director for regulatory affairs of DTEK Energy, as well as an apartment in the capital, a house and two land plots, owned by the former head of the department for regulatory affairs of DTEK Energy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court arrested an apartment in Kyiv and a house near Kyiv of the Energy Commission ex-chairman Vovk.

At the same time, the court refused to arrest in order to ensure the declared civil claim the property rights of civil defendants in the form of a right of claim to state enterprises in the amount of more than UAH 7.7 billion.

The case regarding the Rotterdam+ formula was closed.