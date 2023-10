Agricultural enterprises have sown 3,700,000 hectares with winter crops, including 1,111,000 hectares of winter rapeseed and 2,583,000 hectares of winter cereals (wheat - 2,352,000 hectares, barley - 171,000 hectares and rye - 60,000 hectares).

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Over the previous week, farmers sowed 680,000 hectares of winter cereals and 24,000 of winter rapeseed.

Farmers of the Sumy Region have sown most of the winter grains - 97% of the forecast.

According to the report, in all regions the sowing of winter rapeseed is being completed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early September, farmers began sowing winter crops.