Agricultural enterprises have started sowing winter crops.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of the beginning of September, 699,700 hectares of winter crops were sown, of which rapeseed - 654,900 hectares and 44,800 hectares of cereals (wheat - 42,500 hectares, barley - 1,200 hectares and rye - 1,100 hectares).

Thanks to favorable weather conditions, the agricultural producers of the Volyn, Poltava, Sumy and Ternopil Regions have already finished sowing rapeseed.

Currently, the largest rapeseed area is in the Ternopil Region - 72,500 hectares, followed by the Vinnytsia Region - 67,200 hectares and the Kirovohrad Region - 59,400 hectares.

According to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, the vast majority of farmers do not plan to significantly change the area sown under winter crops in 2024 compared to the previous season.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of September 1, agricultural enterprises harvested 29.184 million tons of early grain and leguminous crops from an area of 6,642,000 hectares with a yield of 43.9 centners per hectare, as well as over 4 million tons of oil crops.