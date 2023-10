Fighting continues in the Tavria direction. The russian occupiers increased their activity. During the past day, the enemy launched 19 air strikes, conducted 26 combat clashes and carried out 705 artillery strikes. The commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi announced this on his Telegram channel.

At the same time, units of missile troops and artillery from the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group performed 1,415 fire missions during the day. The total losses of the enemy amounted to 169 people.

7 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 1 tank, 3 artillery systems, 3 units of automotive equipment.

2 enemy ammunition depots were also destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, October 10, the russians attacked Ukraine with 36 Shaheds, 27 of them were shot down. The command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that 27 enemy drones were destroyed within the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson Regions.

It was also reported that the Ukrainian military eliminated 450 more russian occupiers last day. Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 6 tanks, 7 artillery systems and 17 enemy drones per day.