The Ukrainian military eliminated 450 more russian occupiers last day. Also, the Defense Forces destroyed an additional 6 tanks, 7 artillery systems and 17 enemy drones.

This was announced on October 10 on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 10/10/23 were approximately:

personnel - about 283,080 (+ 450) people eliminated;

tanks - 4,829 (+ 6) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 9,129 (+ 3) units;

artillery systems - 6,713 (+ 7) units;

MLRS - 808 units;

air defense equipment - 544 (+ 1) units;

aircraft - 315 units;

helicopters - 316 units;

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 5,207 (+ 17) units;

cruise missiles - 1,530 units;

ships/boats - 20 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 9,125 (+ 12) units;

special equipment - 961 (+ 2) units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 350 russian occupiers over the past day, thus the losses of russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have already amounted to about 282,630 soldiers. Also, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 2 tanks, 3 AFVs and 1 enemy air defense system.