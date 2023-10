Some of the militants of the Wagner private military company of the aggressor state of russia participated in the training of Islamic Hamas militants to attack Israel. It is reported by the National Resistance Center.

Part of the Wagnerites, traveling from Belarus to Africa, trained Hamas militants to handle some types of weapons and conduct assault actions.

"The key areas of training for Hamas militants were the training of assault and the use of small unmanned vehicles to drop explosive material. Only russians, among Hamas allies, have experience in using drones with drop mechanisms on enemy equipment," the report said.

The National Resistance Center notes that one of the main skills that the Wagnerites transferred to Hamas militants during exercises in Africa was the control of drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 8, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel had entered a long war.

On October 8, the United States prepared a package of military assistance to Israel, whose authorities asked Washington for help.

On October 9, it became known that Israel asked the United States for guided bombs and air defense systems.