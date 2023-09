The Cabinet of Ministers has agreed on draft decrees on the appointment by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the deputy head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) Filip Pronin as the head of the Poltava Regional State Administration and the dismissal of the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko. The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine agreed on the appointment of Pronin Filip Yevhenovych as the head of the Poltava Regional State Administration, agreed on the dismissal of Kyrylenko Pavlo Oleksandrovych from the post of the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration," he said.

Pronin in January 2020 was appointed to the post of the deputy chairman of ARMA, coordinates the detection and search of assets, international cooperation, information technologies. In 2021, he joined the Council on the Prevention and Counteraction to Legalization (Laundering) of Proceeds from Crime, Terrorist Financing and Financing of Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, said that the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko would be appointed the new head of the Antimonopoly Committee.

In February 2022, Zelenskyy appointed Dmytro Lunin as the head of the Poltava Regional State Administration. In December 2021, Lunin was appointed interim acting head of the Poltava Regional State Administration; since December 2019, he served as the first deputy head of the Poltava Regional State Administration.

Zelenskyy in July 2019 appointed Pavlo Kyrylenko as the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration.