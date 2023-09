The Cabinet of Ministers created a coordination headquarters for prompt response and ensuring normal living conditions of the population during the restriction and/or termination of the supply of electric energy.

This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The government also approved the composition of the coordination headquarters and its regulations.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the heads of the regional and Kyiv City Military Administrations to form regional coordination headquarters for operational response and ensuring normal living conditions of the population during the restriction and/or termination of the supply of electric energy.

