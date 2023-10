Special services of russia and Belarus want to carry out false flag operation on territory of belarus and bla

The Federal Security Service (FSB) of russia agreed with the State Security Committee (KGB) of Belarus to conduct a false flag operation in Belarus in order to blame Ukraine for the terrorist attack.

The National Resistance Center has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The National Resistance Center notes that russia and Belarus have reached an agreement on the implementation of the terrorist attack and are currently choosing an object for a false flag operation.

"At this time, the Brestoblnefteprodukt oil depot near the village of Priluki, Brest Region, near the Belarusian-Polish border (2 km), is considered as an object for a terrorist attack. A discharge from UAVs is planned. According to information from the Belarusian underground, the Wagnerites conducted aerial reconnaissance of the alleged objects in August this year," the report said.

The National Resistance Center stressed that the aggressor state of russia needs such a provocation to reduce the world's support for Ukraine.

The report notes that the Defense Forces of Ukraine operate exclusively on the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko said that Belarus will not participate in the war against Ukraine, but will always help russia.

On October 9, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the aggressor state russia handed over Western weapons captured in Ukraine to Hamas for a large-scale provocation against Ukraine.

On September 8, the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, said that the russian federation deliberately creates provocations such as drone explosions in Romania and missiles hitting Poland.

Recall, on April 27, in Poland near the Ukrainian border, debris from a russian rocket was discovered.