Zelenskyy arrives in Romania to discuss development of aviation coalition, strengthening of air defense and se

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Bucharest (Romania) on an official visit to discuss the development of aviation and other defense coalitions, the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense and security in the Black Sea. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Twitter (X), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I arrived in Bucharest, Romania, for talks with (Romanian President) Klaus Iohannis and to strengthen our good-neighborly relations," he wrote.

Zelenskyy said that in Romania he will discuss further cooperation in the field of security, development of aviation and other coalitions, strengthening of air defense of Ukraine, security architecture in the Black Sea.

He noted that Ukraine and Romania have already established and can expand cooperation that supports stability for many other countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 9, the office of Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Romania on October 10 at the invitation of Bucharest. This is his first visit to the country since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Romania strengthens its eastern borders on the Danube with additional air defense systems. This happened against the background of the fact that russian missiles, which are shelling Ukraine, are flying into Romania.