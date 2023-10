President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Major General Anatolii Barhylevych as the Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, dismissing Ihor Tantsiura from this post. This is stated in decrees Nos. 679 and 678 of October 9, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To appoint Major General Barhylevych Anatolii Vladyslavovych as the Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the decree says.

The 54-year-old Barhylevych has been the Chief of Staff of the Eastern Group of Troops since 2022.

In 2020-2022, he was Deputy Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for Territorial Defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy appointed Major General Ihor Tantsiura as the Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on May 15, 2022, dismissing Yurii Halushkin from this post. Prior to this appointment, Tantsiura was the Chief of Staff - Deputy Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.