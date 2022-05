Zelenskyy Appoints Tantsiura Instead Of Halushkin As Commander Of AFU Territorial Defense Forces

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Major General Ihor Tantsiura as the Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, having dismissed Yurii Halushkin from this post.

That follows from decrees 336 and 337 of May 15, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Tantsiura before this appointment had been the chief of staff / deputy commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In May, he was awarded with the Order of Bogdan Khmelnytskyi III for personal courage and dedication in protecting the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

In 2019, Tantsiura was Chief of Staff / First Deputy Commander of the Joint Forces Operation.

In 2013, he was the head of the 169th training center of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Zelenskyy appointed Halushkin as commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by decree 1 dated January 1, 2022.