Over 100 Ukrainians in Israel turned to the embassy for help – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that over 100 Ukrainians in Israel had turned to the embassy for help in connection with the attack by Hamas militants.

The head of state made a corresponding statement in his evening address.

"The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel, all our diplomats who take care of this region, together with intelligence, work around the clock to help all our people who need help," said Zelenskyy.

According to him, the embassy has already received more than a hundred appeals.

Zelenskyy added that it was also possible to establish the location of five Ukrainian citizens who are in the southern regions of Israel.

The President also addressed the Ukrainians in Israel and urged them not to lose their vigilance and to follow the instructions of the Israeli law enforcement agencies.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as of Sunday evening, October 8, more than 700 people were killed in Israel as a result of an attack by Hamas militants, and more than 2,000 others were injured.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, two citizens of Ukraine were killed in Israel. The issue of returning their bodies is being resolved.