Due to bad weather, 252 settlements in the Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv Regions were cut off.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to adverse weather conditions, power was cut off in 252 settlements of the Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv Regions. Most of them are in the Kyiv Region, where 15,300 consumers remain without electricity," the message says.

In the Donetsk Region, 42 settlements were cut off due to shelling.

"A part of consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv Regions also remain without power. In total, 43,000 consumers were restored to power during the day. Most of them are consumers of the Donetsk Region," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 1.5 GW of the planned 1.7 GW of additional capacity was added to the power system in preparation for the heating season.