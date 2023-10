As of the morning of October 9, there is 1 russian ship on combat duty in the Black Sea, one of which is a Kalibr cruise missile carrier. Total salvo - 4 missiles. This is stated in the message of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, there are 3 ships on combat duty in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of them is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the aggressor country of the russian federation, the passage of the ship through the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was not carried out.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Center of the South Operational Command, said that the ships of the aggressor state of the russian federation do not dare to go beyond Cape Tarkhankut in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

She recalled that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, enemy ships even approached the territorial sea of Ukraine and approached the coast of Odesa to the distance of artillery fire.

Humeniuk explained that after the defeat of the Moskva cruiser, the enemy was pushed back 100 nautical miles - that's 180-200 km - and since then it has not come close to the distance of artillery fire.

"Now ships and boats of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation do not actually sail in the direction of the territorial sea of Ukraine. From time to time they appear near the coast of Crimea, but not closer. They do not dare to go beyond Cape Tarkhankut. The enemy is trying to demonstrate its superiority in the Black Sea with tactical aviation," spokeswoman said.