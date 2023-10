Ships of the aggressor state of the russian federation do not dare to go beyond Cape Tarkhankut in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was announced by Nataliya Humeniuk, the head of the Joint Press Center of the South Operational Command on the air of the telethon.

"In principle, the front line in the maritime sense has long been pushed back at least 100 nautical miles from the coast controlled by Ukraine," the spokeswoman said.

She recalled that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, enemy ships even approached the territorial sea of Ukraine and approached the coast of Odesa within the distance of artillery fire.

Humeniuk explained that after the defeat of "Moscow", the enemy was pushed back 100 nautical miles - that's 180-200 km - and since then he has not come close to the distance of artillery fire.

"Now ships and boats of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation do not actually sail in the direction of the territorial sea of Ukraine. From time to time they appear near the coast of Crimea, but not closer. They do not dare to go beyond Cape Tarkhankut. The enemy is trying to demonstrate its superiority in the Black Sea with tactical aviation," spokeswoman said.

In particular, during the past day, the occupiers attacked the Zmiyinyi Island twice with guided aerial bombs. She noted that in recent days, the russians have sent up to 3 guided aerial bombs in the direction of Zmiyinyi, to demonstrate that they "allegedly dominate civil shipping."