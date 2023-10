A powerful earthquake killed at least 2,000 people in western Afghanistan. This is one of the deadliest earthquakes to hit the country in the last two decades.

This follows from a statement by the Associated Press on Sunday, October 8.

The 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck in a much more densely populated area near Afghanistan's fourth-largest city, Herat. Behind it, there were more strong tremors. Abdul Waheed Rayan, a spokesman for Afghanistan's Ministry of Information and Culture, said the death toll was higher than initially reported. The natural disaster destroyed villages, and hundreds of civilians were trapped under the debris.

"In addition to the 2,060 deaths, 1,240 people were injured and 1,320 homes were destroyed. At least a dozen teams, including those from the military and non-profit organizations such as the Red Crescent, were called in to help with rescue operations," Ryan said.

