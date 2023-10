AFU advancing in south and entrenching themselves at new borders – Tarnavskyi

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continues the offensive operation on the Melitopol Axis, inflicts losses on the occupying troops, secures positions on the occupied borders, and conducts demining and reconnaissance.

This follows from a statement by Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group.

"During the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out 11 airstrikes, carried out 36 combat encounters, and also launched 610 artillery barrages," he said.

At the same time, units of missile troops and artillery from the Tavriiskyi Axis Operational and Strategic Troops Group during the day carried out 1,212 fire missions.

"Total losses of the enemy - 241 people. Two russian occupiers surrendered. Twenty-one units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, two tanks, eight AFVs, three artillery systems, four UAVs, and four units of automotive equipment. One important enemy object was also destroyed," emphasized the commander.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, earlier on Friday, October 6, the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) announced the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of two settlements in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

