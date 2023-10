According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced near Andriyivka, Donetsk Region, and Robotyne and Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Region.

This is stated in the ISW report, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted offensive operations near Bakhmut and advanced.

The General Staff of the AFU reported that Ukrainian forces achieved success east of Andriyivka.

According to ISW, the russian military said that Ukrainian troops are advancing to the railway track in the Klishchiyivka area (7 km southwest of Bakhmut).

On October 5, Ukrainian troops also conducted offensive operations in the west of the Zaporizhzhia Region and advanced.

Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman of the Ukrainian Tavria group of troops, said that Ukrainian forces achieved partial success west of Robotyne (10 km south of Orikhiv).

The General Staff of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian troops continue to conduct offensive actions in the Melitopol axis (west of the Zaporizhzhia Region).

Analysts note that the russian military claimed that Ukrainian forces were trying to advance along the Robotyne-Verbove line (10 km south - 18 km southeast of Orikhiv), in the direction of Kopani (11 km southwest of Orikhiv) and near Novoprokopivka (16 km south of Orikhiv).

On October 4, the russian side announced that Ukrainian troops had made a limited advance along the Kopani-Robotyne-Verbove line.

The russian Ministry of Defense and other russian sources claimed that russian forces repelled Ukrainian attacks near Staromayorske (9 km south of Velyka Novosilka), Novodarivka (15 km southwest of Velyka Novosilka), and Pryiutne (16 km southwest of Velyka Novosilka).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been liquidating 250 occupiers per day in the Tavria axis in the last few days.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have success in two axes: in the Robotyne, Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka areas.